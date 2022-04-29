Wisconsin family rediscovers fern not seen in the last 90 years

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) — A Wisconsin family recently rediscovered a rare cliff-dwelling fern not seen in 90 years, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
Ben Redding, a DNR Rare Plant Monitoring Program volunteer, was hiking with his kids in Sauk County when they discovered a population of maidenhair spleenwort (Asplenium trichomanes).
“These discoveries are very exciting," said Kevin Doyle, DNR Natural Heritage Conservation Botanist and Rare Plant Monitoring Program Coordinator. "They help increase our understanding of the number and locations of rare plant species to better monitor and protect them. Volunteers also revisit known locations, another super important part of the conservation process. If we don’t check up on these populations, we won’t know when they are in trouble.”
The DNR Rare Plant Monitoring Program is the largest source of rare plant data in Wisconsin, and has dispatched 66 trained volunteers last year around the state to find and keep tabs on Wisconsin's 322 rare plants. These plants are either endangered, threatened or of special concern.
“The information these trained volunteers collect for us is critical for understanding how rare plant populations are doing in Wisconsin and informs our next steps like research projects or management action to sustain these rare plants,” Doyle said.
Though Redding and his kids did rediscover the maidenhair spleenwort, volunteers were unable to track down 64 previously documented plant populations. The DNR says that some some have likely disappeared temporarily, as some were submerged as many lakes that experienced their highest water levels in decades. However, others have likely vanished as part of a global trend in biodiversity loss.
“Even when the Rare Plant Monitoring Program observes declining rare plant populations, their reports have spurred DNR efforts to reverse those trends. In many cases, volunteer reports have kickstarted action at sites where the rare plants would likely have languished in obscurity. These stories highlight the connection between plant monitoring and on-the-ground management,” said Doyle. “These efforts to address biodiversity declines can occur only because our team of rare plant monitors collects the information that tells us where to direct our efforts.”
You can learn more and get involved in the DNR’s Rare Plant Monitoring Program by visiting their website.