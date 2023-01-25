Wisconsin farmers open up about mental health struggles

MADISON (WKOW) -- Just one day after Governor Tony Evers called for a half billion dollars in new spending on mental health initiatives, officials and farmers from across the state sat down to discuss farmer and rural mental health programming.
Participants in the Southwestern Wisconsin Community Action program's Farm Well initiative talked spoke to members of the Evers administration about how the program has helped support the unique needs of farmers in our state.
One dairy farmer talked about how the program connects people who have the same struggles.
"We're all in the same boat," Dan Wegmueller said. "And so that has helped more to break the barriers and just allow people come out and talk about it. Realizing you're not alone has been the biggest help."
The farmer wellness hotline is staffed 24/7.
You can give them a call at 888-901-2558