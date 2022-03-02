Wisconsin firms with Russian trade partners struggle with sanctions

MADISON (WKOW) -- For some Wisconsin companies with trade partners in Russia, current economic sanctions against Russia over its aggression in Ukraine is familiar territory.
There were sanctions and economic disruption in 2014 when Russia invaded Crimea.
President Cindy Brown of Chippewa Valley Bean in Menomonie tells 27 News she'd been selling kidney beans to a Russian company for nearly two decades when the sanctions stopped that trade eight years ago.
"We had 17 containers on the water or in transit," Brown says of a bean shipment moving from Montreal, bound for a Russian port. "We would have had $250,000 out there easily," Brown says of the shipment's worth. "We were pretty nervous over what might happen."
Brown says the shipment was diverted to another European company and a replacement customer was ultimately identified.
Fast forward to the current Russian military incursion into eastern Ukraine -- one expert says it's putting the trade of another round of Wisconsin companies in jeopardy.
"If you had things already in the pipeline, it could be very significant," says foreign trade consultant Chris Wojtowicz of the Wisconsin Small Business Development Center.
Wojtowicz says food such as beans may fall under a sanction exemption today, but Wisconsin companies likely lack the logistics to overcome the war. Carriers FedEx and UPS have suspended delivery operations in Russia.
"It all comes down to the compliance issue and trying to get freight in and out of the region," he says.
"It's heartbreaking to see what that country's going through," Brown says.
"They sell navy beans to the world," Brown says of Ukraine. "That's nearly the same product that we sell. Can you imagine trying to get the navy beans out of Ukraine, how that's going to be affected? It's not good."
State data shows millions of dollars in trade takes place annually between Wisconsin and Russian firms. But Russia ranks 37th in trade volume with Wisconsin. The state's biggest trading partners are Canada and Mexico.