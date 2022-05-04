Wisconsin fishing season begins Saturday

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wants to remind anglers that anyone over 16 needs a license.
After a cold spring, temperatures are starting to warm which means more and more folks are getting outside. Some are wanting to fish and the DNR wants to remind those who are fishing not only do they need a license, but it's a good idea to take a life vest, practice safe boating practices and properly throw away any extra fishing line.
In addition, check local regulations at your favorite spot to fish. Across southern Wisconsin, there are new regulations for Waukesha, Richland and Sauk counties. There are also new regulations for Adams county too. You can find the list of new, and old, regulations here.
The Wisconsin DNR has noted that some species of fish, like largemouth bass and walleye, have not moved to shallower waters which are warmer yet. And in some northern lakes, ice has kept water cooler for longer which has also meant some species of fish are sluggish too.
If you need a fishing license, you can purchase one here.