Wisconsin fishing season starts Saturday

MADISON (WKOW) — The general inland fishing '23/'24 season opens Saturday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
All general inland fishing is allowed, as well as catch and release for trout.
Wisconsin residents and non-residents over the age of 16-years-old must buy a fishing license. You can buy a license through Go Wild, the DNR's license portal, or from a license agent.
Before people head out to their favorite fishing locations, the DNR is reminding them to:
- Follow all regulations and license requirements.
- Minimize the spread of aquatic invasive species by removing plants and animals from your boat before and after launching, draining all water from compartments and never moving live fish away from any waterbody.
- Practice responsible catch and release if you are letting your catch go.
- Follow safe boating procedures and always wear a life jacket.
Experts said the waterways, both river and lake, provide plenty of opportunities across the region.