Wisconsin food truck operators adjust hours during brutal heat wave

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) – These are difficult conditions for food truck operators to work in.
Several of them told our Milwaukee station they had to adjust their hours of operation because of the recent heat wave.
“I was sweating, pouring sweat coming down on me,” said Angela Elim, Meat & Company Food Truck. “I closed down a little bit early yesterday so when the temperatures started to get a little hotter in the afternoon, I didn't want to be in the truck.”
“It's been hot,” said Tina Burns, Scratch Ice Cream. “We ended up having to close from 2-5 because of the excessive heat, to not only take care of our employees, but our customers as well.”
The business owners said business didn’t really slow down, even with the heat. Both say they’re thankful for the dedicated customers who showed up.