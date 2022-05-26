 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of south central Wisconsin, including the
following county, Dane.

* WHEN...Until 830 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 757 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain fell due to
thunderstorms. This may cause continued urban and small
stream flooding. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Stoughton and Utica.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Wisconsin foodbank network receives $4,500 donation

  • Updated
Second Harvest Foodbank

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin foodbank network, Feeding Wisconsin, received a $4,500 donation from several agricultural organizations on Thursday.

They received the money at Second Harvest Foodbank in Madison.

This donation was made by the Wisconsin Beef Council, the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation and the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center through the proceeds raised from the 2nd Annual Burgers & Buns Fun Run.

Nearly 150 participants competed in-person and virtually on May 14 to celebrate May Beef Month and honor Wisconsin beef farmers. Virtual participants can still complete the 5K until May 31.

Feeding Wisconsin is composed of six regional food banks that provide 1,000 local food programs in all 72 Wisconsin counties. In 2021, Feeding Wisconsin provided 86 million pounds of food to Wisconsinites, an increase of 75% over 2019.