Wisconsin foodbank network receives $4,500 donation

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin foodbank network, Feeding Wisconsin, received a $4,500 donation from several agricultural organizations on Thursday.
They received the money at Second Harvest Foodbank in Madison.
This donation was made by the Wisconsin Beef Council, the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation and the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center through the proceeds raised from the 2nd Annual Burgers & Buns Fun Run.
Nearly 150 participants competed in-person and virtually on May 14 to celebrate May Beef Month and honor Wisconsin beef farmers. Virtual participants can still complete the 5K until May 31.
Feeding Wisconsin is composed of six regional food banks that provide 1,000 local food programs in all 72 Wisconsin counties. In 2021, Feeding Wisconsin provided 86 million pounds of food to Wisconsinites, an increase of 75% over 2019.