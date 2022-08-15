Wisconsin football earns rank in AP's preseason poll

MADISON (WKOW) — Football season is right around the corner, especially as the Associated Press released it's preseason Top 25 poll.
Even better, the Wisconsin Badgers are back in the Top 25 after being unranked last year. They're ranked number 18.
Along with Wisconsin, there are three other Big Ten teams in the poll: Ohio State sits at number two, Michigan at eight and Michigan State at 15.
Despite a loss in the national championship game, Alabama comes in as the AP's top ranked team, with Georgia coming in at third. Rounding out the top five is Clemson and Notre Dame, at the fourth and fifth spots, respectively.
The Badgers finished their 2021 season 9-4.