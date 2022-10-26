Wisconsin gets $15M federal grant for child care services, training

MADISON (WKOW) -- The office of Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday Wisconsin will receive a $15 million grant aimed at getting more people working in child care and covering cost of child care for workers.
The money will come from a U.S. Department of Labor grant. It builds on $20 million in federal pandemic aid the state dedicated to child care in May.
The release didn't offer specifics on how the dollars will be divided, but said the Department of Workforce Development (DWD) would partner with the Department of Children and Families (DCF), along with the state's 11 workforce development boards to attract new child care workers, help entrepreneurs start their own child care businesses and help existing child care businesses cover the cost of watching their own workers' kids.
“Access to quality, affordable childcare is vital for workforce participation and community well-being,” Department of Workforce Development Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek said in a statement.
The funding will also expand an existing state program that reimburses employers who cover the child care costs of their employees.
Evers' office said the money will also be enough to train as many as 500 unemployed or underemployed people who want to have a career in child care.
Another program would add state employees who could help child care businesses acquire proper licensing and certification from the state. The state's currently licensing system has been the subject of complaints from people in a wide variety of professions who've waited for months to get their state license.
The program would also work with child care businesses to find and apply for cost reimbursement programs.
According to the release, the partnering state agencies will also develop educational programs aimed at businesses, informing them on how they can become more inclusive places for working parents and other underserved communities.