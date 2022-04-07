Wisconsin gets average health grades

MADISON (WKOW) -- A new report on the health of people in Wisconsin gives our state an average grade.
The University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute looked at how long and how well people are living.
Wisconsin got a C in both categories.
The director of the institute says the goal of the study is to spark conversations about what we can do to improve length of life and quality of life.
"So this year, we included several policy areas that are important for all of us to pay attention to, and to think together about what we can do with policy and system change to improve how long and how well people are living," said Shari Johnson, Ph.D., director of the UW Population Health Institute.
The study shows Minnesota has consistently better health than Wisconsin.
Iowa and Illinois are similar to our state.