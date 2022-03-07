Wisconsin gets biggest alcohol tax increase in half a century

WISCONSIN (WAOW) -- Coping with the stress of the pandemic led many to excessive drinking.
Rachael Frederick MSW, LCSW, Aspirus Health Clinical Therapist warned binge drinkers to find a balance.
Good habits like healthy eating, exercising, and taking breaks from screen time can keep stress down.
"There are certain things that our bodies need to be healthy. You wouldn't put diesel in a gasoline car and expect things to go well. A lot of times we put things in our body hoping things with come out okay," Frederick said, "Anything done to excess can be problematic."
Hard liquor sales increased more than 40-percent, according to the Wisconsin Public Forum.
Health experts said anything in excess can end up being a problem and to consider putting down the booze.
Frederick also warned parents about binge drinking in front of their kids who will mimic their habits whether they see them watching or not.
Wisconsin Policy Forum reported almost 17% more alcohol taxes in 2021's fiscal year than in 2020's.
It's marked as the sharpest increase in half a century.
Binge drinking is considered one of the leading public health challenges in the state.