Wisconsin Girl Scouts learn ins and outs of cookies before cookie selling season starts

MADISON (WKOW) -- Girl Scout cookie season is almost upon us, and Girl Scouts across Wisconsin are busy preparing.
On Saturday, several hundred Girl Scouts gathered at the Madison Leadership Center for a "cookiepalooza" party.
There, they learned about each cookie and what it means to be an entrepreneur.
"They are learning the five key skills of cookies and those include decision making, money management, people skills, business ethics and goal setting," Marci Henderson, CEO of Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Badgerland said.
Girl Scouts also had the chance to learn and grow from conversations with one another.
Gracie Karpes, the top Girl Scout cookie seller in Wisconsin last year, shared with this year's bunch what a rewarding experience winning top seller was.
"Actually achieving it was really exciting for me," Karpas said. "I love all the experience I get through Girl Scouts."
Girl Scout cookie sales officially begin on March 5th.
This year, a new caramel, brownie inspired cookie is available.