Wisconsin has record surplus of $4.3B; Gov. Evers wants to use it to cut taxes, address rising costs

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) reported Friday the State of Wisconsin ended Fiscal Year 2022 with a positive balance of $4.30 billion, according to a release. This is nearly 70% higher than last year's balance of $2.28 billion.
The DOA states that this is a new record for the state.
Additionally, the state maintained its Budget Stabilization Fund -- or "Rainy Day" Fund -- at another record-high $1.73 billion, according to the Annual Fiscal Report. This balance is more than five times larger than the balance at the end of fiscal year 2018.
The annual report also showed that the state's general fund tax collections was up 5% since the last fiscal year and exceeded the most recent estimates by over $1.6 billion.
State officials are celebrating these achievements, saying Wisconsin is in a great financial position.
"The State of Wisconsin is in the best financial shape we’ve ever been in,” said DOA Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld. “Not only have our budgetary expenditures gone down while revenues continued to increase, we have also maintained a record Budget Stabilization Fund while ensuring a strong pandemic recovery."
Gov. Tony Evers echoed similar thoughts, saying that despite the challenges presented in the last few years, it's clear Wisconsinite's hard work has "paid dividends."
Evers said he wants the surplus to be used to cut taxes and address the rising costs for Wisconsin families.
“But I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again today — our state’s success is because of the hardworking taxpayers across our state, and this money belongs to them," Evers said. "Families across our state are worried about rising costs and making ends meet, and this money shouldn’t sit in Madison while folks and families need help now. We can help people right now — today — and that’s what we should be doing. We should be using our state’s historic surplus to cut taxes, invest in our schools, cap the cost of insulin, lower prices at the pump and make childcare and caregiving more affordable so we can get more folks into our workforce.”
