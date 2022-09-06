Wisconsin health officials expand monkeypox vaccine eligibility

MADISON (WKOW) — More people can now get vaccinated against monkeypox in Wisconsin, the state Department of Health Services (DHS) announced Tuesday.
Effective immediately, those who meet any of the below criteria can get a monkeypox vaccine:
- Those who were identified by public health through case investigation, contact tracing, and risk exposure assessments
People who know that a sexual partner in the past 14 days was diagnosed with monkeypox
People who attended an event or venue where there was known monkeypox exposure
Gay men, bisexual men, trans men and women, any men who have sex with men, and gender non-conforming/non-binary people who have had multiple sexual partners in the last 14 days
Gay men, bisexual men, trans men and women, any men who have sex with men, and gender non-conforming/non-binary people who expect to have multiple or anonymous sex partners. This may include people living with HIV and people who take HIV pre-exposure because of increased risk of sexually transmitted infections.
Clinical laboratory personnel who perform testing to diagnose orthopoxviruses, including those who use polymerase chain reaction (PCR) assays for diagnosis of orthopoxviruses, including monkeypox virus
Research laboratory workers who directly handle cultures or animals contaminated or infected with orthopoxviruses that infect humans, including monkeypox virus, replication-competent vaccinia virus, or recombinant vaccinia viruses derived from replication-competent vaccinia virus strains
Certain health care providers working in sexual health clinics or other specialty settings directly caring for patients with sexually transmitted infections
DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake says the expansion is "critical" in preventing the spread of the disease.
“It is encouraging to see that the rate of new monkeypox infections is slowing, and this decision allows for even more Wisconsinites to protect themselves against monkeypox," Timberlake said in a release. "DHS strongly encourages anyone who is eligible to get vaccinated to do so.”
Monkeypox vaccines are available at 58 locations across Wisconsin. DHS states that it has ordered "all vaccines allowable by the federal government." So far, 3,854 vials of the vaccine are available to the state, with an additional 1,760 allocated but not released.
So far, 63 cases of the disease have been identified in Wisconsin. DHS says nearly 98% of the cases are in men and most cases self-reported sexual contact with other men. They also report the disease is "having a disproportionate impact on communities of color."
DHS advises if you develop a new or unexplained rash, contact a doctor immediately.