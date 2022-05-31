Wisconsin health officials investigating 7 cases of unexplained hepatitis cases in children

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has now investigated 11 cases of severe hepatitis with unknown causes over the last several months, and seven of them are part of an investigation into the rise of unexplained cases worldwide.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began investigating after the first cases were identified in Oct. 2021 in Alabama. Those children tested negative for any of the lettered hepatitis viruses but tested positive for adenovirus. They were previously healthy.
Since then, more than 200 sudden and unexplained hepatitis cases have been reported in the United States, with more than 650 reported worldwide.
Of the 11 acute hepatitis cases identified in Wisconsin, a DHS spokesperson told 27 News that four of those cases do not meet the current CDC surveillance data because of age or because the illness happened before October 1, 2021.
In April, the DHS reported that it was investigating four cases, and that one child had a liver transplant and one child died.
Now, the DHS says the child who had the liver transplant is not counted in the surveillance data because the transplant surgery was completed before Oct. 1, 2021. A review of the death determined acute hepatitis was not the cause.
Common viruses known to cause hepatitis have been ruled out. Researchers are also looking into possible environmental exposures, toxins, or co-infections with another virus.
In the meantime, the Wisconsin DHS encourages parents and caregivers to be continue to be on the lookout for signs of hepatitis, such as jaundice, dark urine, abdominal pain and diarrhea.