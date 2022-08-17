Wisconsin health officials say fentanyl is increasingly present in overdose deaths

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has issued a public health advisory about fentanyl's presence in overdose deaths.
In a press release, the health organization says it's "observed an increasing number of overdoses related to fentanyl and other synthetic opioids over the past few years."
Fentanyl, which DHS says is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and up to 100 times stronger than morphine, is being found in several types of drugs. This includes counterfeit pills, stimulants and opioids.
DHS says the drug is being pressed into pills and laced into other drugs, making it so someone thinks they're taking one substance, but end up taking a substance mixed with fentanyl.
Public Health Madison and Dane County recently issued a public health alert due to an overdose spike that may have been linked to counterfeit pills that may contain fentanyl. A similar report was alert was made by Columbia County Department of Health.
According to DHS data, synthetic opioids — primarily fentanyl — were identified in 91% of opioid overdoses in Wisconsin, and in 73% of all overdose deaths. DHS says from 2019 to 2021, the number of fentanyl overdose deaths in the state grew by 97 percent.
The advisory includes "action items" that different groups — everyone from parents, to teachers, to health professionals, to state leaders — can use to address the issue.