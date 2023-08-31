Wisconsin health officials working to make fentanyl test strips, Narcan more accessible

WISCONSIN (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is working to keep communities safer by making fentanyl test strips and Narcan easier to access.

In honor of International Overdose Awareness Day, DHS officials announced the agency is awarding grants to put vending machines containing the life-saving tools in communities with a high need.

The vending machines will be stocked with free fentanyl test strips and Narcan.

15 grants were awarded to county, municipal and tribal nation agencies statewide.

The funding comes as overdose deaths spike across the United States, including in Wisconsin.

A Wisconsin-based research company found fentanyl is now the number one killer of Wisconsin residents between 25 and 54 years old.

DHS Deputy Secretary Deb Standridge said these vending machines support the state's most vulnerable.

“This is about making fentanyl test strips and NARCAN® accessible to the people who need it the most, where they’re already at, on their schedule and their timeline, with no questions asked," she said.

Wisconsinites also have access to free fentanyl test strips and NARCAN® by mail and through many community organizations.

Last year, $2 million dollars of Wisconsin's 2022 share of National Prescription Opiate Litigation Settlement funds was awarded to 26 agencies to install and stock similar vending machines.

According to DHS officials, grant recipients in both programs may use their own funds to stock the vending machines with other supplies, including medication lock bags, sterile syringes, CPR breathing masks and items that promote safer sex.

The funded agencies have until the end of September to implement their work plan.

The grants are funded by a portion of Wisconsin’s share of the Federal Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Block Grant.

For more information about how to join a supportive community where substance use prevention works, treatment is available and recovery can happen for everyone, visit Real Talks Wisconsin.