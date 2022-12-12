Wisconsin healthcare systems ask for your help to reduce wait times at urgent care clinics

MADISON (WKOW) -- Right now, an increase in cases of seasonal illnesses are sending more people to urgent care clinics and making wait times much longer.
Health systems across Wisconsin are now asking for your help to reduce those wait times.
"This influenza season is early, and we haven't seen this high numbers in over a decade. So, we are really getting overwhelmed," Dr. David Ottenbaker, vice president of ambulatory care services for SSM Health Wisconsin said.
According to Ottenbaker, some patients have had to wait one to two hours in urgent care clinics as a result of the influx.
"We're seeing record numbers of cases in urgent care," Ottenbaker said.
High volumes of patients have also caused concerns for people suffering from other ailments, like burns and broken bones.
"It does have an impact on the overall health of the community," Ottenbaker said.
To lessen that burden on urgent care clinics, Ottenbaker recommends people with mild to moderate symptoms, who are otherwise in good health, manage their symptoms at home with over-the-counter pain meds and cough medicines.
He added virtual care options, like My Chart, can also cut down on the number of people waiting to see a doctor.
"The virtual options have really blossomed during the COVID years," Ottenbaker said.
If you haven't gotten your flu and/or COVID-19 vaccines yet, he also recommends you get those before the holiday season to prevent yourself from becoming really sick.
"That is our first line of defense," he said.
Other ways to reduce the spread of illness include staying home if you are sick, washing your hands frequently and masking in public settings.
If you really think you need to see a doctor, Ottenbaker said please do. He doesn't want crowds or wait times to keep people from getting the care they need.