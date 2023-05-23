Wisconsin high school graduates drawn to skilled trade careers

MADISON (WKOW) -- With Wisconsin's high demand for skilled trade workers, many Wisconsin high school graduates are turning to utility careers.
Municipal Electric Utilities of Wisconsin reports it's seeing increased enrollment in its apprenticeship programs.
"My classes keep getting bigger and bigger in this apprenticeship program," said Kendal Schmidt, an Electrical Line Worker Apprenticeship Instructor at Chippewa Valley Technical College.
During a recent underground electrical equipment training session, Schmidt said he typically has close to 30 students per class in the four-year program. Now, he says he has more than 45 second-year apprentices.
MEUW states the allure of working in the community they grew up in and paid on-the-job training is attractive to many graduates.
Commonly, students in these programs do one week of training each quarter at the technical college along with about 8,000 hours of on-the-job training over four years.
"Being able to contribute, turning the lights on, that's the main reason I've chosen my career path," said Sam Turner, a Line Worker Apprentice with Sauk City Utilities. "Plus, you're getting paid to go to school and learning things you are going to use when you're at work."
The increased interest is helping fill the gap left by the number of people that left the trades over the last few years. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports over 4 million skilled workers are needed nationally to replace those who stopped during the pandemic and the baby boom generation retiring.