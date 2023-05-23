 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone from noon until 11:00 PM CDT tonight.
This advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa
Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine,
Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Due to sunny skies, warm temperatures, low humidity, and
southerly transport of pollutants and precursors, the air quality
index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. People with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older
adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor
workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Wisconsin high school graduates drawn to skilled trade careers

  Updated
  • 0
Electrician MGN

MADISON (WKOW) -- With Wisconsin's high demand for skilled trade workers, many Wisconsin high school graduates are turning to utility careers.

Municipal Electric Utilities of Wisconsin reports it's seeing increased enrollment in its apprenticeship programs.

"My classes keep getting bigger and bigger in this apprenticeship program," said Kendal Schmidt, an Electrical Line Worker Apprenticeship Instructor at Chippewa Valley Technical College.

During a recent underground electrical equipment training session, Schmidt said he typically has close to 30 students per class in the four-year program. Now, he says he has more than 45 second-year apprentices.

MEUW states the allure of working in the community they grew up in and paid on-the-job training is attractive to many graduates.

Commonly, students in these programs do one week of training each quarter at the technical college along with about 8,000 hours of on-the-job training over four years.

"Being able to contribute, turning the lights on, that's the main reason I've chosen my career path," said Sam Turner, a Line Worker Apprentice with Sauk City Utilities. "Plus, you're getting paid to go to school and learning things you are going to use when you're at work."

The increased interest is helping fill the gap left by the number of people that left the trades over the last few years. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports over 4 million skilled workers are needed nationally to replace those who stopped during the pandemic and the baby boom generation retiring.

