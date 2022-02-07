Wisconsin Historical Society has collection of valentines

MADISON (WKOW) -- Valentine's Day is one week away. It's a day when many people exchange cards.
The tradition dates back hundreds of years. The Wisconsin Historical Society has proof.
The collection shows how cards have changed over the decades, dating back to the 1800s.
"The technology of color as well changed over time. And colors change, not just because of the technology that can make them and attach them to paper," said Sally Jacobs, archivist at Wisconsin Historical Society. "Colors also change bases on consumer desires."
Copies of many of the cards in the historical society's collection have been scanned and posted on the society's website.