Wisconsin History Center faces backlash from public, former building owner for demolition plans

MADISON (WKOW) -- Three buildings on Madison's Capitol Square are slated for demolition for the new Wisconsin History Center, but not everyone's happy about it — including two of the buildings' former owner.
Last month, the Wisconsin Historical Society unveiled its newly-designed vision for their Wisconsin History Center slated for completion in 2026. So far, it's received mixed reviews.
Retired architect and historian Kevin Pomeroy has criticized the Wisconsin Historical Society's plan to raze the two buildings adjacent to the current State Historical Museum. The buildings at 20 and 22 N. Carroll St. are more than 100 years old, but will be demolished in order for the new museum to expand.
"People came downtown because there wasn't a Hilldale, there wasn't a West or East town," Pomeroy said. "They came here. This was the center of commerce."
Pomeroy says if the buildings are razed, the square will lose some of its historic charm in place of something more modern.
"I think seeing what's been proposed here, it just kind of sprang out of, kind of nowhere," Pomeroy said. "And it has nothing to do with the square. It has nothing to do with the capitol."
Pomeroy isn't alone. Ever since the new rendering of the museum was proposed, social media backlash has been intense.
But perhaps the one most angry about the new design is the former owner of the two buildings set to be destroyed — Fred Mohs. Mohs, a real estate tycoon and lawyer who currently has an office in 22 N. Carroll St., sold the buildings to the Wisconsin Historical Society in 2021 in hopes they'd build something reflective of Wisconsin history.
He says they've done the opposite of what he'd hoped.
"This looks cheesy," Mohs said of the new design. "I mean, that is a piece of s***."
Mohs says after the sale of the building, architects never consulted him on what the new building would look like.
"You would think at this point, if these people had any brains, that they'd be coming to me and showing me what they're thinking about," Mohs said. "But they're afraid to do it, because they know I'm going to hate it. And I do."
The Wisconsin Historical Society's CEO, Christian Overland, disagrees and says they'll be moving forward with the modern design despite backlash.
"This new piece of architecture that's gonna be built on State Street and Carroll fits into Madison I think very well," Overland said. "I look at the Overture Center as a great piece that was designed by Cesar Pelli, and then the Madison Public Library, which is a more modern building, too."
Overland says the main reason for the new design is because the current museum is too small and outdated. He hopes the new building will maintain the test of time for at least 150 years.
"Right now we serve 70,000 students that go to the Capitol for a tour, and only 22,000 can fit inside the current museum," Overland said. "So that's why we're building it bigger. And that's why we're building it on the spot."
Groundbreaking for the new structure is expected to begin in 2024. The estimated completion date is slated for 2026.
The project will cost around $160 million, $109 million of which has already been raised.
Overland says he understands some critics' concerns, but the form will likely stay the same. The materials, however, may change.
"It's not a done deal," Overland said. "The materials of it, whether they're stone, metal, even wood in some of the outside and what on the inside, of course, do need to reflect Wisconsin's natural resources as well as the Wisconsin identity that we all know and love."
Preservationists like Pomeroy say they're not convinced, though, and would rather the two century-old buildings be preserved in some way, rather than razed.
"There's a variety of ways to use these facades, brighter ways to use these buildings as part of the history center," Pomeroy said. "The design has nothing to do with Madison. And that's unfortunate. We can do better."