Wisconsin hospital system national leader in 'kangaroo care'

WKOW (WKOW) -- Gunderson Health System reports it's one of the nation's leaders in "kangaroo care."
Kangaroo care is a method of holding a newborn baby that involves exposed skin to skin contact immediately after labor.
It's been shown to provide health benefits, such as regulating body temperature, blood sugar, and breathing.
"Everybody connects with their infant in a different way," said Katey Olson, Gunderson Health System's Clinical Manager of Labor and Delivery. "Certainly, some people really do experience a much stronger bond through that initial skin to skin contact. What we know is that for many people, there are higher levels of those love hormones released right away when they do skin to skin contact with the infant."
Olson said 95% of their eligible parents took part in kangaroo care for about 90 minutes. She said that number is 10% higher than the national average.
"I think because we were early adopters of this practice, kangaroo care really started to be studied robustly in a NICU setting," she said. "We have had NICU providers that are diligent about staying on the cutting edge of evidence-based practice."
Kangaroo care is now part of Gunderson's standard of care, but providers still discuss it with the birthing parent.
If a birth parent is not able to participate for any reason, the other parent or a support person may be able to help.