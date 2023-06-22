Wisconsin housing market remains tight despite national prices dropping

MADISON (WKOW) -- The national median sale price of a home in the United States dropped in May by the largest annual amount in more than a decade. But that's not so much the case here in Wisconsin.
A National Association of Realtors report found the median existing home price was just over $396,000 in May. That's a 3.1% drop from a year ago, marking the largest year-over-year price reduction since December 2011.
But realtors in Wisconsin are noticing a different trend. A report found unmet demand and tight supplies continues to hinder home sales and drive-up prices.
According to the report from the Wisconsin Realtors Association, over the last 12 months the median price rose 6.9% to $294,000.
Realtors said metro areas are seeing a drop in housing demand.
"A big part of that is actually people are choosing to leave metro areas and come to beautiful places like Madison, Wisconsin," said Ruth Hackney, CEO of Realtor Association of South-Central Wisconsin.
She said things are cooling down but not happening quite as quickly as some of those urban areas.
"Properties now which used to sell overnight above 450 are sitting on the market longer, people are taking their time, they're given the opportunity to be more picky," she said.
There's still heavy competition in homes under $450,000 because there are so few of the. Hackney said new construction has not been able to fill the supply gap in the state.
You can read the full report online.