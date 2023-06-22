Wisconsin housing market remains tight, realtors offer advice for first-time buyers

MADISON (WKOW) -- The national median sale price of a home in the United States posted its biggest annual drop in more than a decade last month. But that's exactly the case in Wisconsin.
A National Association of Realtors report found the median existing home price was just over $396,000 in May. That's a 3.1% drop from a year ago, marking the largest year-over-year price reduction since December 2011.
Realtors in Wisconsin marked a rise in home prices from May 2022 to May 2023. According to the report from the Wisconsin REALTORS® Association, over the last 12 months the median price rose 6.9% to $294,000.
Realtors tell 27 News that the drop in national median home prices is partly driven by metro areas like New York and Dallas, which are seeing larger price jumps and drops than Wisconsin. Plus, more people are moving out of big cities.
"A big part of that is actually people are choosing to leave metro areas and come to beautiful places like Madison, Wisconsin," said Ruth Hackney, CEO of the REALTORS® Association of South Central Wisconsin.
She said the market is cooling down in Wisconsin but not quite as quickly as some of those more urban areas. One way they're seeing that in Wisconsin is through the sales of homes above $450,000. They aren't in as much demand as they once were.
"Properties now which used to sell overnight above 450 are sitting on the market longer," said Hackney. "People are taking their time, they're given the opportunity to be more picky, and they're choosing to do that."
A nearly 7% percent rise in median home price from 2022 to 2023 is also progress, considering prices increased by double-digit percentages in previous years.
"I think we are starting to see some more calming of the marketplace, which is a good thing," she said.
Higher mortgage rates are also leading to softening demand.
Even so, Wisconsin millennials in the prime buying time of their lives are getting priced out.
"Higher mortgage rates have sidelined millennial buyers and have also kept some boomers from listing their homes," said Joe Horning, the 2023 Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Wisconsin REALTORS® Association.
Unmet demand and tight supplies continued to hamper home sales and drive-up prices. New construction has not been able to fill the supply gap in the state.
If you're in the market for a home, Hackney recommends starting small. A condo or townhome is still a great place to start to begin building wealth as a homeowner.
"The most important thing is to make sure that you have a real estate agent or realtor, and a lender, who are aware of your circumstances," she said. "Start working with them early."
Downpayment assistance is also an option. The REALTORS® Association of South Central Wisconsin has a Housing Foundation that offers downpayment assistance up to $6,000. In the last two years, Hackney said they had about 15 or 16 loans. This year alone, they've already had 25.
"There is money at the at the Madison level, there's money at the Dane County level," she said. "Find out what's available because you'd be surprised what those income limits are. A lot of people may qualify and don't realize it."