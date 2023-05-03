Wisconsin Humane Society expanding

MILWAUKEE (WISN) -- The Wisconsin Humane Society is expanding.
The shelter acquired the Safe Harbor Humane Society in Kenosha. The facility in Kenosha faced a series of economic challenges.
"This partnership ensures that vital resources and services for Kenosha's animals and people who love them will continue without interruption. And it also brings strength and stability to the shelter's important work," Alison Kleibor, the president of the Wisconsin Humane Society, said after announcing the purchase.