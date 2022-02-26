Wisconsin, Illinois students compete to build functional wind turbines

MADISON (WKOW) -- Middle and high school students from across Wisconsin and part of Illinois took part in the Wisconsin KidWind Challenge Saturday. The students designed, built and tested functional wind turbines.
The event included wind turbine performance tests in a competition-grade wind tunnel, prepared presentations by each team in front of a panel of expert judges, instant challenges that test teamwork other knowledge about wind and renewable energies and several career talks from representatives of the clean energy industry.
"It's super exciting for these kids to be able to do something hands on and get some science and engineering practice but also to learn about the opportunities that exist for them and careers and further education," Allison Bender, the outreach coordinator for the Wisconsin Energy Institute, said.
Eleven teams competed for the chance to compete in the 2022 National Challenge, which will be held in San Antonio in May.
"Last year, we were all virtual, of course, but we did have several Wisconsin teams go to the virtual nationals competition and place in the top five teams," Bender said. "So, we have some really strong teams from Wisconsin."