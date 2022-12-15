Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner explains what to do when filing winter storm damage claims

MADISON (WKOW) — Heavy overnight snow may have caused property damage across Wisconsin.
Insurance Commissioner Nathan Houdek has reminders on how you can respond to any winter storm damage on your property.
“Heavy snow or ice may have caused power outages or damage to property over the last couple of days.” Houdek said. “If you experienced any damage, it’s important to notify your insurance agent or company right away to begin the claim process.”
As you assess storm damage, Houdek has four reminders:
- Make a list of damaged items, including cracks in walls, water damage from burst pipes, spoiled food due to a long-term power outage, etc.
- Take photographs of the damages before you begin to clean up
- Don’t throw out any damaged property without the claim adjuster’s agreement
- Keep all receipts that document the cost of the repairs or the replacement of damaged items
He also explains that winter storm damage doesn't have to be immediate. Heavy snow can lead to ice dams or other issues.
“Prevent this damage- and help avoid future insurance claims- by safely raking snow off the first one or two feet of your roof," he said. "We also encourage people to check any exterior vents on their home and clear away snow accumulation that may prevent safe ventilation.”
The Office of the Insurance Commissioner also has an tip sheet that outlines what to do for insurance after a storm hits.