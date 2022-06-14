Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner gives reminders on filing storm damage claims

MADISON (WKOW) — Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner Nathan Houdek has reminders for Wisconsinites who may have experienced property damage from Monday's storm.
“Wind or hail may have caused damage to property during this week’s storm.” said Commissioner Houdek in a statement. “If you experienced any damage, it’s important to notify your insurance agent or company right away to begin the claim process.”
The experts at the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance (OCI) also recommend that you consider the following as you respond to storm damage:
- Make a list of damaged items, including cracks in walls, missing shingles, spoiled food due to a power outage, etc.
- Take photographs of the damages before you begin to clean up.
- Don’t throw out any damaged property without the claim adjuster’s agreement.
- Keep all receipts that document the cost of the repairs or the replacement of damaged items.
The OIC also has an tip sheet that outlines what to do for insurance after a storm hits.