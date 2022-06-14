Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner gives reminders on filing storm damage claims

 Skip to main content
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 371 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 COUNTIES

IN EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN

FOND DU LAC           SHEBOYGAN

IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN

COLUMBIA              DANE                  GREEN
GREEN LAKE            IOWA                  LAFAYETTE
MARQUETTE             ROCK                  SAUK

IN SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN

DODGE                 JEFFERSON             MILWAUKEE
OZAUKEE               WASHINGTON            WAUKESHA

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARGYLE, BARABOO, BARNEVELD,
BEAVER DAM, BELMONT, BELOIT, BENTON, BERLIN, BLANCHARDVILLE,
BRODHEAD, BROOKFIELD, CEDARBURG, COLUMBUS, DARLINGTON,
DODGEVILLE, ENDEAVOR, FOND DU LAC, FORT ATKINSON, GERMANTOWN,
GRAFTON, HARTFORD, HOWARDS GROVE, JANESVILLE, JEFFERSON,
LAKE WISCONSIN, LODI, MADISON, MARKESAN, MAYVILLE,
MENOMONEE FALLS, MEQUON, MILWAUKEE, MINERAL POINT, MONROE,
MONTELLO, MUSKEGO, NESHKORO, NEW BERLIN, OOSTBURG, OXFORD,
PLYMOUTH, PORTAGE, PRAIRIE DU SAC, PRINCETON, REEDSBURG,
SAUK CITY, SHEBOYGAN FALLS, SHULLSBURG, WATERTOWN, WAUKESHA,
WAUPUN, WEST BEND, AND WESTFIELD.

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 102.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner gives reminders on filing storm damage claims

  • Updated
Wisconsin Office of the Insurance Commissioner

MADISON (WKOW) — Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner Nathan Houdek has reminders for Wisconsinites who may have experienced property damage from Monday's storm.

“Wind or hail may have caused damage to property during this week’s storm.” said Commissioner Houdek in a statement. “If you experienced any damage, it’s important to notify your insurance agent or company right away to begin the claim process.”

The experts at the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance (OCI) also recommend that you consider the following as you respond to storm damage:

  • Make a list of damaged items, including cracks in walls, missing shingles, spoiled food due to a power outage, etc.
  • Take photographs of the damages before you begin to clean up.
  • Don’t throw out any damaged property without the claim adjuster’s agreement.
  • Keep all receipts that document the cost of the repairs or the replacement of damaged items.

The OIC also has an tip sheet that outlines what to do for insurance after a storm hits.

