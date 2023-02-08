'Wisconsin is kind of fed up'; Protesters rally against Biden administration policies

DEFOREST (WKOW) -- As President Joe Biden arrived in DeForest, a group of Wisconsinites gathered on a corner to rally against the Biden administration's policies.
The overall message from protesters seemed to be they don’t feel President Joe Biden understands or represents people of Wisconsin.
Many pointed to gas prices and inflation as some of the president's biggest failures.
Americans for Prosperity Wisconsin Grassroots Group hosted the rally.
The group is asking for positive change and said people need "policies to keep taxes low, solve our cost-of-living crisis and spend responsibly to bring down inflation.”
Group leaders said policies are needed to foster a labor market where work is rewarded rather than punished.
Jamiroquan Kittler, a supervisor for their grassroots operations, said he feels the president has good intentions, but his ideas aren't executed the right way.
"Unfortunately, it seems that there is only a handful of people that want to find a solution," Kittler said. "We've got crippling inflation going on in the country right now and we're coming up on a point where the extra benefits that were being given are running out soon."
UW-Madison Student Ali Beneker attended the protest. Beneker told 27 News something needs to change.
"We're ready to show our dissatisfaction that we feel at the gas pumps, that we feel at the grocery store, that we feel as crime is seeping into our communities," Beneker explained. "We're here to show that Wisconsin is kind of fed up."
Beneker said despite being a student and having student loans, she disagrees with the proposed student loan forgiveness plan, adding taxpayers shouldn't have to pay for her tuition.