Wisconsin joins call for DuPont to pay more for drinking water PFAS pollution

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Justice has expressed concern to a federal judge over a proposed settlement in a lawsuit that would force a chemical company to pay over $1 billion for pollution caused by its products.
Many local water systems are suing DuPont and two subsidiaries because they manufactured a family of chemicals known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).
Research has linked PFAS to some cancers, low birth weights, and many other health effects.
The substances are used in products like nonstick cookware and firefighting foam.
PFAS are commonly called "forever chemicals" because they take so long to break down in the environment. Over decades, PFAS pollution has built up ground, surface and drinking water.
A collection of water utilities brought the lawsuit against DuPont in a federal court in South Carolina because many communities that find PFAS contamination in their drinking water have to implement expensive remediation processes to make the water safe for human consumption.
A report from the American Water Works Association estimated that water systems spend $3.8 billion every year cleaning up forever chemical contamination.
So when DuPont agreed to a settlement in the class action lawsuit that included a one-time payment of around $1 billion dollars, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul thought that it wasn't close to enough to pay for remediation.
"While that's a significant amount of money, it pales in comparison to the costs that are going to go into cleaning up PFAS contamination," Kaul told 27 News.
At his direction, Wisconsin joined three other states and the District of Columbia in filing an amicus brief to ask the judge in the case to consider a larger compensation payment.
Forever chemicals have polluted waters across the state, including Madison's Starkweather Creek and Well 15, one of many municipal water wells that supply the city with drinking water.
Madison Water Utility shut down Well 15 after testing in 2019 found elevated levels of PFAS. The Madison Common Council recently passed a remediation plan for the well.
Wisconsin is involved in two other forever chemical lawsuits. One is specific to the Marinette area and the other is a broader lawsuit against many forever chemical manufacturers.
Kaul would not say what he thinks is the correct amount of compensation, but he stood by his decision to oppose local water systems from splitting a $1 billion payday in hopes for more in the future.
"If municipalities settle for less than they really should be receiving, that's going to impact taxpayers in Wisconsin," Kaul said. "I think that the companies that contaminated the water with with PFAS need to be the ones who are paying to clean it out."