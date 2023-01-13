Wisconsin joins national coalition in support of student debt cancelation

MADISON (WKOW) — Wisconsin has joined a national coalition in support of the Biden Administration's student loan debt cancelation plan, according to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Friday that they're working with 22 other attorney generals to file an amicus brief in the two cases before the U.S. Supreme Court.
Evers said he supports the cancelation plan because student debt has put pressure on people across the country, especially with the rise of gas and food prices.
“Higher education should be affordable and attainable for all who choose to pursue it, and President Biden’s plan will help ensure hundreds of thousands of Wisconsinites have a little extra breathing room in their budget,” he said.
The coalition argues the debt cancellation was "appropriate and necessary use" of the Secretary of Education's authority under the HEROES act, highlighting the "ongoing financial harm" the COVID-19 pandemic has caused student borrowers.
Joining Wisconsin in this brief are the attorneys general of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawai‘i, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington.
You can read the full brief online.