Wisconsin joins National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday

(WKOW) — This weekend, a nationwide effort to keep prescription pills from falling into the wrong hands is taking place.
On Saturday, Wisconsin is once again taking part in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
There are plenty of places around the area to drop off your unneeded and unwanted medications.
The goal is to get rid of them to cut down on the risk of addiction.
You can get rid of solid medications by removing them from their container and putting them directly into a disposal box or into a clear, sealable plastic bag.
Liquid medications are also accepted, but they must be in their original packaging.
If you take part, you are able to get rid of prescription and over-the-counter medications, along with inhalers, patches, and vape cartridges (batteries removed.)
You are not able to get rid of any illegal drugs, needles/sharps, acids, aerosol cans, or personal care products.
To find a drop-off site near you, click here.
The last National Prescription Drug Take Back Day was held in April.
According to data from the Drug Enforcement Administration, 252 law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin participated, which was second most in the country. The DEA says 58,551 pounds of contents were collected.