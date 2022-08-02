Wisconsin joins nationwide task force aimed at cutting down on illegal robocalls

WISCONSIN (WKOW) -- Attorney General Josh Kaul is joining 50 attorneys general to investigate and take legal action against companies that they believe are responsible for bringing foreign robocalls to the United States.
The bipartisan Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force aims to cut down on the number of illegal robocalls in the U.S. by shutting down the providers that profit from the scam traffic and refuse to take steps to mitigate the scam calls.
“We have to reduce the number of illegal robocalls that folks receive,” said Kaul. “I’m proud to join this bipartisan group of AGs in working to crack down on the telecom companies that are failing to do their part to stop illegal scam calls.”
So far, the task force has issued 20 civil investigative demands to 20 of the so-called gateway providers and other entities allegedly responsible for a majority of the foreign robocall traffic.
According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the providers are not taking sufficient action to stop robocall traffic.
"In many cases, they appear to be intentionally turning a blind eye in return for steady revenue," the release states. "The Task Force will focus on the bad actors throughout the telecommunications industry, to help reduce the number robocalls that Wisconsinites receive and benefit the companies that are following the rules."
According to the National Consumer Law Center and Electronic Privacy Information Center, more than 33 million scam robocalls are made to Americans every day. Most originate from overseas.
Americans had around $29.8 billion dollars stolen from them through scam calls in 2021.
Here are some ways to avoid scams and unwanted calls:
- Be wary of callers who specifically ask you to pay by gift card, wire transfer, or cryptocurrency. For example, the Internal Revenue Service does not accept iTunes gift cards.
- Look out for prerecorded calls from imposters posing as government agencies. Typically, the Social Security Administration does not make phone calls to individuals.
- If you suspect fraudulent activity, immediately hang-up and do not provide any personal information.
- Contact the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) by email at DATCPHotline@Wisconsin.gov or through a toll-free hotline at (800) 422-7128.
- File a Do Not Call or Text complaint with DATCP.