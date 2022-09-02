Wisconsin lab works to maintain consumer confidence

MADISON (WKOW) -- Did you ever wonder how gas pumps and the scales at grocery stores remain accurate, so that you're getting what you pay for?
There's a lab for that.
The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection maintains a weights and measures lab, where lab staff calibrates standards used to check commercial weighing devices.
They also have inspectors that go out into the field.
"You may see him at a gas station, we have the blue and white stickers on the dispensers. And that just demonstrates that we have been there we have checked the dispensers," Justin Lien said.
Wisconsin's DATCP secretary, Randy Romanski, got the chance to tour the facility.
He talked about the calibration services DATCP has been doing to help consumers.