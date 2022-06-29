Wisconsin law aimed at preventing backlog of untested sexual assault kits goes into effect Friday

MADISON (WKOW) -- A new law goes into effect Friday that creates a standardized process for collecting, processing, and retaining sexual assault kits.
According to Attorney General Josh Kaul, prior to this legislation, there was no clear process and that led to thousands of kits not being submitted to the state crime laboratory for analysis.
“Testing sexual assault kits can lead to the identification of violent criminals, helping to get justice for survivors and making our communities safer,” said Kaul. “This law will help ensure that Wisconsin never has another backlog of untested sexual assault kits.”
If a victim chooses not to report their assault to police, the kits will be stored for up to 10 years or until the victim chooses to report.
If a victim does want to report the assault, police are notified. They have 72 hours to collect the kit, and then 14 days to send the kit to the crime lab for analysis.
This feature of the bill provides the sexual assault survivor with options in the event they change their mind about reporting.
"In a criminal justice system where we commonly place the focus on the offender in the investigation, Wisconsin Act 116 is an historical step towards shifting the paradigm to our victims and our survivors." said Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett.
The legislation also allows the Department of Justice to collect information on sexual assault kits that can better inform future evidence-based analysis and policy making.