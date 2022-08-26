Wisconsin law allows homeowners to use deadly force against intruders

MADISON (WKOW) -- A home invasion on Madison's north side left one person dead early Friday morning.
Madison Police Chief Shawn Barnes said a masked man forced his way into a home in the 1700 block of Packers Avenue before the homeowner shot and killed the suspect. Police are now investigating whether or not the homeowner's actions were justified.
According to a criminal defense attorney, if an intruder forces their way into your home, you legally have the right to shoot them in the state of Wisconsin.
Attorney Chris Van Wagner said Wisconsin law states a homeowner can use deadly force against an intruder who forcibly enters their house, car or office. Adding there is no duty to retreat.
"It essentially says we presume you are at risk of death or great bodily injury when somebody forcibly enters your home or car," Van Wagner explained.
However, he said pulling the trigger comes with a great risk.
"You have in your mind that you or somebody else is going to be at harm and that they made their way in forcibly, but what if it was a neighbor who knew your code and made their way into your garage?," he said. "And what if they were drunk and thought they were home?"
Despite the law stating it's justifiable to shoot, Van Wagner said it doesn't always mean you would be completely off the hook.
"When you make the decision to pull the trigger you make it only in the most grievous of circumstances because the consequences are going to be a full investigation," Van Wagner warned.
Madison police have not released the name of either the suspect who was killed or the homeowner and no further information has been given.