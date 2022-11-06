 Skip to main content
Wisconsin law enforcement arrest out-of-state fugitive

Wisconsin State Patrol, file photo.

(WKOW) -- The Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) and the Iowa County Sheriff's Office arrested a fugitive from another state reportedly in Wisconsin Dells Saturday.

State patrol said on Facebook Sunday it was contacted by the U.S. Marshals Service about a fugitive who was wanted for second-degree homicide from out-of-state and was reported in Wisconsin Dells.

Troopers received a vehicle description, fugitive information and an "unknown direction of travel from Wisconsin Dells."

According to the division, a trooper, a little while later found and stopped the suspect's vehicle near Dodgeville. 

WSP reported, with assistance from the Iowa County Sheriff's Office, the fugitive was taken into custody without incident.

