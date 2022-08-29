Wisconsin law enforcement joins the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign

DODGE COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is joining agencies across the state and nation in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign starting Aug 29 through Labor Day.
In a press release from the sheriff's office, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office pledged to work with other agencies during that week to get impaired drivers off the road to keep it safe for end-of-summer travel.
“Our goal is to keep our roads safe from the dangers of impaired driving. Deaths and injuries due to impaired driving are preventable. We want to make sure all travelers reach their destinations safely,” Sergeant Jermey Wolfe said.
According to statistics from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, there were 6,368 alcohol-related crashes last year, including 166 deaths in Wisconsin. There were also 2,094 drug-related crashes that caused 74 deaths.
The sheriff's office also reminded drivers of some safe travelling tips:
- Have a designated driver or find a safe alternative way home. Never allow someone who is impaired to get behind the wheel.
- Protect yourself and your passengers. Every time you travel, buckle up and put your phone down. Watch your speed and eliminate distractions.
- If you suspect a driver is impaired, call 911. Provide as much detail as possible on the driver, vehicle and location.
- Download the free Drive Sober mobile app. The app includes a “find a ride” feature to help locate mass transit and taxi services.
- Some bars and restaurants have programs to provide patrons a safe ride home.
The sheriff's office is also reminding drivers of Wisconsin law:
- Drivers can be arrested for OWI even if their blood-alcohol content is below 0.08 if it is determined their level of impairment makes them unable to safely operate a motor vehicle.
- Under Wisconsin’s “not a drop” law, drivers under age 21 are prohibited from having any detectable amount of alcohol in their system.
- All drivers are prohibited from having any detectable amount of illegal drugs in their system.
- Drivers who refuse a blood/breath alcohol test will lose their license for at least one year and may have their vehicle impounded.