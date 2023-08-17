 Skip to main content
Wisconsin law enforcement learn about less lethal options at technology demonstration

  • Updated
WESTPORT, Wis. (WKOW) -- Law enforcement from around the state were in Dane County Thursday to learn about new technology that can help them do their job safely.

Axon -- a manufacturing company that develops technology and weapons for law enforcement and military -- held a demonstration at the Dane County Sheriff's Office Training Center.

Axon showed off things like car video systems, body camera, virtual reality training and more.

The demonstration also included training and showed officers less lethal options to make sure law enforcement can safely get situations under control.

Officers say it's important to have these types of tools.

"They need to have different alternatives to respond to threats to their safety or public safety to safely take somebody into custody or under control," said Lt. Jeffrey Heil, Training Division, Dane County Sheriff's Office.