Wisconsin law enforcement to increase patrols on Speed Enforcement Day

MADISON (WKOW) -- There will be more patrols on Wisconsin Roads this Wednesday for Speed Enforcement Day, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

About 100 law enforcement agencies, including the Wisconsin State Patrol, will join officers from across the Midwest to enforce traffic laws during the 24-hour campaign.

WisDOT states the goal of the campaign is to "educate the community on the dangers of speeding and save lives."

The campaign comes soon after some agencies reported that speeding is growing worse on Wisconsin roads.

In 2022, 162 people were killed and more than 6,500 were hurt in speed-related crashes, according to the DOT.

The number of 100+ mph citations issued by State Patrol increased during the pandemic, from 583 citations in 2019 to 1,403 citations in 2020. State Patrol officers issued 1,159 100+ mph citations in 2022.