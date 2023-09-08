Wisconsin lawmakers introduce new bill targeting indoor air quality in public schools

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin lawmakers are set to introduce a new bill that targets indoor air quality in schools across the state.
The bill aims to revive a previous law passed in 2009, Wisconsin Act 96, which sought to address environmental sustainability by creating an Environmental Quality Task Force and Indoor Environmental Quality Management Plan that provided reports and guidance to school administrators.
In partnership with the Department of Public Instruction, the task force was also responsible for providing recommendations to the state superintendent to create a model for management practices and training of district employees.
Representative Shae Sortwell said the new legislation wants to improve the law by introducing an air quality evaluation process that can be requested by the public or school districts interested in learning more.
"This kind of takes it one step further, to enable the public to be informed as to what the quality is of air in those schools allow those who would direct the time of health services to put together kind of an in an inspection plan, and allow them for people to request that an inspection would take place of their schools," said Sortwell.
Sortwell says that with the recent issues of poor air quality across Wisconsin, the legislation is necessary to ensure that children learn in a safe environment.
The new legislation would require the Department of Health Services (DHS) to develop an inspection plan. Parents and school district administrators could request data reported through these inspections to see how schools prioritize air quality in their communities.
Sortwell says the legislation would not require any action beyond that, but it would provide a baseline for districts with poor air quality to determine the next steps.
The DHS says the pandemic contributed to the need to research classroom ventilation and air quality. Still, there currently isn't a process to ensure schools maintain healthy air quality levels.
"With lung function, many of the pollutants can affect breathing and can be triggers for asthma, allergy, and susceptible individuals," said Dr. Curtis Hedman, a DHS Hazard Assessment Toxicologist. "It can also affect folks with underlying health conditions and the elderly. People with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or in late-stage heart conditions. So we want to avoid air pollution exposure, especially for those vulnerable populations."
Dr. Hedman says it can also lead to a buildup of carbon dioxide, causing students to become drowsy and making it difficult for them to focus.
He recommends school staff check for leaks that may cause mold and check sink and floor drains for gas infiltration.
The bill was sent out for co-sponsorship last week and is currently waiting to be sent before a committee.