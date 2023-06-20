 Skip to main content
Wisconsin lawmakers introduce Pollinator Protection Package

MADISON (WKOW) — A bipartisan group of state lawmakers are banding together to protect pollinators.

They introduced a package of bills Tuesday that would protect pollinators and their habitats.

The groups says Wisconsin is one of just 19 states that don’t have existing laws protecting pollinators.

Rep. Lee Snodgrass (D-Appleton) said data shows that, without pollinators, Wisconsin would lose three quarters of its cranberry crops, 60% of its cherry crops and 80% of its apple crops. 

"Today, we are introducing six bills and one resolution that directly address habitat and pesticide use -- two of the most common causes of population decline," Snodgrass said.

Among the proposals is to name the rusty patched bumble bee as the state native insect.