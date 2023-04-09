Wisconsin lawmakers, law enforcement agencies react to Barron County police officer deaths

(WKOW) — Wisconsin government officials are reacting to the deaths of two Barron County officers Saturday.
Gov. Tony Evers (D-WI), Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) and Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI) have shared their condolences on Twitter.
Our hearts are heavy for the Chetek and Cameron police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty yesterday. Kathy and I are praying for the officers' families, colleagues, and the Barron County community mourning this tragic loss.— Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) April 9, 2023
My heart goes out to the family, friends, & Barron County community who are mourning the tragic loss of the Chetek & Cameron police officers who paid the ultimate sacrifice protecting our state. I thank them for their service & send my heartfelt condolences to those grieving.— Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) April 9, 2023
Words cannot express the loss our community feels for the fallen officers from the Village of Cameron Police Department and Chetek Police Department.— Rep. Tom Tiffany (@RepTiffany) April 9, 2023
My prayers go out to their families, loved ones, and the entire law enforcement community. pic.twitter.com/An8rVe21ba
Law enforcement agencies across southern Wisconsin are also reacting to the officers' deaths. Here are the statements they've made:
"The Columbia County Sheriff's Office offers our thoughts, prayers, and condolences to the entire Barron County law enforcement family, the community, and especially the family and loved ones of the officers who were killed today. We ask that you pray for the Chetek Police Department, the Village of Cameron Police Department, and the officer’s families as they are grieving the loss of two officers who were fatally shot in the line of duty during a traffic stop. Another sad day for all these hero’s that go out everyday to protect and serve our communities."
"We grieve tonight for the two fallen officers in northern Wisconsin. Our hearts are with the families," the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.
"The Dodgeville Police Dept. sends our thoughts and prayers to the Village of Cameron Police Department, the City of Chetek Police Department, the Barron County community, and the families of two officers killed in the line of duty yesterday."
"Our hearts are heavy this evening, and you may see our officers wearing mourning bands across their badge, as we mourn the loss of two law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty today in Barron County, Wisconsin. Our most sincere condolences go out to families, friends, colleagues and communities served by the guardians of the City of Chetek and Village of Cameron," the Middleton Police Department shared on Facebook.