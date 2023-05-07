 Skip to main content
Wisconsin lawmakers, law enforcement agencies react to St. Croix County deputy's death

  Updated
(WKOW) — People across Wisconsin are mourning the death of St. Croix County Deputy Kaitie Leising.

Gov. Tony Evers (D-WI), Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) and Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI) have shared their condolences on Twitter.

Law enforcement agencies across southern Wisconsin are also reacting to the deputy's death. Here are the statements they've made: 

"This is so heartbreaking and sad. We are all hurting and grieving again with the murder of Deputy Leising. Another brave hero killed for just doing her job. We are so proud of all the men and women that wear that badge and go out every day to protect our communities. Our condolences to her department, friends, community, and family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this tough time," the Columbia County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.

"After responding to the scene of a possible impaired driver in the ditch, Deputy Kaitie Leising of the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office was tragically killed after being shot by the driver. Our thoughts and prayers are with the St.Croix County Sheriff's Office, community and Deputy Leising's family and friends during this extremely difficult time," the Juneau County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.

"With heavy hearts, our deepest condolences to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office and the communities they serve," the Wisconsin State Patrol wrote on Facebook.

Other law enforcement agencies changed their profile and cover photos on Facebook in support and solidarity. Those agencies include the Fitchburg Police Department, the City of Monona Police Department, the Baraboo Police Department and the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

