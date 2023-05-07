Wisconsin lawmakers, law enforcement agencies react to St. Croix County deputy's death

(WKOW) — People across Wisconsin are mourning the death of St. Croix County Deputy Kaitie Leising.
Gov. Tony Evers (D-WI), Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) and Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI) have shared their condolences on Twitter.
Kathy and I join Wisconsinites in grieving the St. Croix County Sheriff’s deputy who was killed in Glenwood last night.— Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) May 7, 2023
We are praying for the officer’s loved ones, colleagues, and the surrounding community and keeping them in our hearts as we mourn this tragic loss.
Saddened to hear that a St. Croix County Sheriff’s deputy paid the ultimate sacrifice last night in the line of duty. My heart is with the officer’s family and friends and the Wisconsin community as we mourn this tragic loss.— Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) May 7, 2023
My prayers are with the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office and the family of the fallen deputy.— Rep. Tom Tiffany (@RepTiffany) May 7, 2023
Everyday our officers put on the badge to protect and serve, and our entire community mourns this tragic loss.https://t.co/FgKjAYCEC2
Law enforcement agencies across southern Wisconsin are also reacting to the deputy's death. Here are the statements they've made:
"This is so heartbreaking and sad. We are all hurting and grieving again with the murder of Deputy Leising. Another brave hero killed for just doing her job. We are so proud of all the men and women that wear that badge and go out every day to protect our communities. Our condolences to her department, friends, community, and family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this tough time," the Columbia County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.
"After responding to the scene of a possible impaired driver in the ditch, Deputy Kaitie Leising of the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office was tragically killed after being shot by the driver. Our thoughts and prayers are with the St.Croix County Sheriff's Office, community and Deputy Leising's family and friends during this extremely difficult time," the Juneau County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.
"With heavy hearts, our deepest condolences to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office and the communities they serve," the Wisconsin State Patrol wrote on Facebook.
Other law enforcement agencies changed their profile and cover photos on Facebook in support and solidarity. Those agencies include the Fitchburg Police Department, the City of Monona Police Department, the Baraboo Police Department and the Adams County Sheriff's Office.