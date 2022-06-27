Wisconsin leaders celebrate anniversary of milestone gay rights legislation

MADISON (WKOW) -- Economic leaders marked 40 years since Wisconsin became the first state to ban discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation in employment and housing.
Officials with the Department of Workforce Development and the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority co-hosted a panel Monday to discuss the bipartisan measure and other efforts to make Wisconsin a fair and just place for residents.
Former Assembly Speaker Pro Tempore, David Clarenbach, spoke at the panel. He authored the groundbreaking legislation.
Republican Governor Lee Dreyfus signed AB-70 on Feb. 25, 1982.
"Government should not interfere in the private lives of individuals, and there is certainly nothing more private, nor more intimate: who you love, or how you love," said Clarenbach.
Clarenbach, who is gay, served 9 terms in the Wisconsin State Assembly, and served as Speaker Pro Tempore for 10.
DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek said the agency continues efforts to make Wisconsin a fair and just place for all people to live and work by enforcing Wisconsin's Fair Employment Law through its Equal Rights Division.
"In Wisconsin, diversity is part of our economic strength," Pechacek said. "During this Pride Month, we want to express our gratitude to David and honor all those who have made Wisconsin a leader in fair employment and housing. When our workforce reflects our communities, Wisconsin thrives."
Learn more about DWD's support for employers, employees and job seekers through protections afforded in Wisconsin's Fair Employment Law.