Wisconsin leaders comment on new House Speaker

(WKOW) -- After 15 votes, Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected the new House speaker.
Wisconsin leaders reflected on the lengthy speaker election and the future of the house with McCarthy as the leader.
Congressman Bryan Steil (WI-01) released a statement early Saturday morning. “Speaker McCarthy has worked hard to tackle the issues facing American families and has worked harder than anyone to end one-party rule by winning a House Republican Majority. I am proud to support him for Speaker of the House. He is ready to get working on the needs of the American people and to lead our conference. I look forward to getting to work on lowering costs, keeping our communities safe, and holding our government accountable,” he said.
In a tweet from Mark Pocan, congressman for the state's 2nd district, he said:
After 15 ballots, the flushing of his powers as Speaker down the drain, bad rules, naming extremists to certain committees and putting on the most embarrassing show on tv, @kevinomccarthy will be elected Speaker. Elect clowns, expect a circus. A two-year long one. 🤡— Mark Pocan (@MarkPocan) January 7, 2023
Representative of Wisconsin's 4th district, Gwen Moore, also tweeted and said:
I voted for Hakeem Jeffries 15 times.— Rep. Gwen Moore (@RepGwenMoore) January 7, 2023
But at the end of the day, Kevin McCarthy is my Speaker.
I look forward to seeing how he exercises his power as Speaker to lead - it matters for us all.
In a statement released by congressman Mike Gallagher (WI-08) after being sworn in, he said, “The American people elected a House Republican majority to combat the threat posed by the Chinese Communist Party, restore fiscal sanity, and inject common sense into the legislative process. Now that Kevin McCarthy has officially become Speaker McCarthy, we can finally get to work and implement these commitments to the country." Gallagher continued, "While this process may have been messy, there was something quintessentially American about what happened on the House floor this week."