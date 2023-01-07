 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wisconsin leaders comment on new House Speaker

  • Updated
  • 0
McCarthy elected House speaker after days of painstaking negotiations and failed votes

Kevin McCarthy, center, is locked in a fight for his political future as the California Republican attempts to win the votes he needs to become speaker of the US House of Representatives in what has now become the longest contest in 164 years.

 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

(WKOW) -- After 15 votes, Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected the new House speaker

Wisconsin leaders reflected on the lengthy speaker election and the future of the house with McCarthy as the leader.

Congressman Bryan Steil (WI-01) released a statement early Saturday morning. “Speaker McCarthy has worked hard to tackle the issues facing American families and has worked harder than anyone to end one-party rule by winning a House Republican Majority. I am proud to support him for Speaker of the House. He is ready to get working on the needs of the American people and to lead our conference. I look forward to getting to work on lowering costs, keeping our communities safe, and holding our government accountable,” he said. 

In a tweet from Mark Pocan, congressman for the state's 2nd district, he said:

Representative of Wisconsin's 4th district, Gwen Moore, also tweeted and said:

In a statement released by congressman Mike Gallagher (WI-08) after being sworn in, he said, “The American people elected a House Republican majority to combat the threat posed by the Chinese Communist Party, restore fiscal sanity, and inject common sense into the legislative process. Now that Kevin McCarthy has officially become Speaker McCarthy, we can finally get to work and implement these commitments to the country." Gallagher continued, "While this process may have been messy, there was something quintessentially American about what happened on the House floor this week."

Tags

Recommended for you