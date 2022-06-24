Wisconsin leaders respond to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

MADISON (WKOW) — Wisconsin leaders are speaking out after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade Friday.
The decision was 6-3 in favor of Mississippi with five of the conservatives voting to overturn Roe.
Executive Branch
Governor Tony Evers (D): This is an unfathomably grim day
“This is an unfathomably grim day for our state and our country. I am heartbroken—for the millions of Wisconsinites and Americans the U.S. Supreme Court has abandoned and for our country and our democratic institutions. This is an absolutely disastrous and unconscionable decision by the U.S. Supreme Court, the consequences of which I hoped to never see again in my lifetime. I know many across our state and nation are scared—worried about their own health and about the health and safety of their family members, friends, and neighbors, who could very soon see the ability to make their own reproductive healthcare decisions stripped from them. My heart breaks for them, I grieve for them, and I pray for their strength and courage in the days ahead.
“Our work to do the right thing for the people of this state must continue. We will fight this decision in every way we can with every power we have. As people in Wisconsin and across our country make their voices heard in the days and months ahead, we will do so peacefully and without violence. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again today: I will never stop fighting to make sure that every single Wisconsinite has the right to consult their family, their faith, and their doctor to make the reproductive healthcare decision that is right for them, and without interference from politicians or members of the Supreme Court who don’t know anything about their life circumstances, values, or responsibilities."
Attorney General Josh Kaul (D): "[Today’s decision] leaves women less free and at greater risk of suffering harm..."
“Roe v. Wade transformed America. For two generations, it protected women’s freedom and health.
“Today’s decision in Dobbs reverses that progress, taking us backwards almost 50 years. It leaves women less free and at greater risk of suffering harm to their health during pregnancy.
“We must now turn to Congress, state courts, and state legislatures. Our office is reviewing today’s decision and will be providing further information about how we intend to move forward next week. We are at a crossroads for the future of reproductive freedom, and we need elected officials to step up and protect access to safe and legal abortion.”
Senators
Senator Ron Johnson (R): "Today is a victory for life"
“Today is a victory for life and for those who have fought for decades to protect the unborn. For almost fifty years the decision of nine unelected Justices have prevented a democratically derived consensus on the profound moral issue of abortion to be formed. This decision will now allow that democratic process to unfold in each state to determine at what point does society have the responsibility to protect life. Hopefully, the debate will be conducted with sincerity, compassion, and respect for the broad range of views that people hold.”
Senator Tammy Baldwin (D): "Republicans have taken Wisconsin women back to 1849"
“An activist majority of the Supreme Court has overturned Roe and nearly 50 years of precedent, taking away the constitutional rights of American women to make their own personal choices about their body, their health, and their family. Republicans have taken Wisconsin women back to 1849 and it is Republicans who want to keep us there with support for having politicians interfere in the freedoms of women who will now have fewer rights than their mothers and grandmothers have had for decades. I ask people to join this fight with their voices and their votes because we will not be taken back, we will move forward.”
Representatives
Representative Mark Pocan (D): "The domino effect this decision could have on our rights is horrifying"
In a tweet, Pocan said, “I’m angry — but I’m not surprised. Republicans have been working to eliminate abortion for years, and they won’t stop here. The domino effect this decision could have on our rights is horrifying. We must turn our anger into urgency, and act immediately to protect our freedoms.”
He later released the below statement:
“This decision is awful. Throwing out nearly 50 years of settled law to eliminate fundamental human rights is outrageous and an insult to our democracy, where a significant majority of Americans wanted Roe to stand. I share the sadness, fear, and anger of that majority today.
“This ruling takes Wisconsin back to 1849, criminalizing abortion with no exception for rape or incest. Earlier this week, Governor Evers called the legislature back for a special session to repeal this antiquated and cruel law, but right-wing extremist Republicans gaveled in and out immediately without rectifying this terrible wrong. The deeply personal decision to terminate a pregnancy should be made by individuals and their doctors, not politicians.
“Though this extreme ruling is rooted in misogyny and disproportionately impacts women, it also undermines every American’s right to bodily autonomy and threatens other essential protections for privacy and self-determination. Justice Thomas’s concurring opinion calls on the Court to revisit prior rulings on marriage equality, contraception, and private relationships between consenting adults.
“The fight for basic human rights like abortion doesn't end here. The Senate must codify Roe today and not a day later.”
Representative Glenn Grothman (R): "The Supreme Court made the correct and much-needed decision"
"The Supreme Court made the correct and much-needed decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Legality of abortions is now turned back to the states. It is important for America to remember, when ultrasounds were practically unheardof, 47 states had made abortion illegal. Now, with accurate ultrasounds, it is clear to all Americans that unborn children are human beings. We will see where the public and churches stand.
“Over the years, millions of children have had their dreams stolen before seeing the light of the day. But today marks a brighter future for the hearts and minds of unborn children, women, and families.
“I commend the six Justices who voted to overturn Roe for having the courage to base their decision on sound legal principles rather than a fashionable line of thinking that rules academia, Hollywood, and the mainstream media."
Representative Gordon Hintz (D): "Today is a sad day in our country"
“Today is a sad day in our country. With Roe v Wade overturned, Wisconsin’s 173 year-old law that criminalizes any and all abortion will immediately go into effect. This decision will have very real consequences for women and health care providers in our community and state. Taking away a woman’s right that they’ve had for 50 years to make personal care decisions is unacceptable, and I will continue to fight for reproductive freedom for all.”
Representative Mark Spreitzer (D): "Today’s ruling is horrific"
"As we feared after the leaked opinion in early May, conservative extremists on the U.S. Supreme Court have overturned nearly 50 years of precedent and put the lives of millions of Americans at risk.
“Just two days ago, Republicans here in Wisconsin abdicated their duty to the people of our state by refusing to repeal our state’s 1849 criminal abortion ban. By refusing to even discuss or debate this critical issue, they left Wisconsinites without access to safe and legal abortion. As we have heard time and time again from physicians, Wisconsin’s outdated law is dangerous and cruel - banning abortion even in cases of rape, incest, or serious medical complications. Doctors will now have to choose whether to risk their medical license and personal freedom or risk a patient’s life. A similar antiquated and draconian law in Ireland caused at least one woman to die.
“And this seems to be just the start. While striking down abortion rights, extremists on the Court made it clear that existing precedents that protect access to contraception and same-sex relationships and marriage could be next. They have already succeeded once, and we can be sure that they will not stop here.
“Abortion is healthcare and a decisive majority of Wisconsinites support the right to choose. My Democratic colleagues and I stand ready to protect that right in Wisconsin. Republicans in the Legislature cannot wait. Earlier this week, Republican legislators hid behind their leadership and claimed this discussion was premature instead of protecting the lives of Wisconsinites.
“Today’s ruling is horrific. Millions of Americans have lost their rights. I ask my Republican colleagues: ‘what will you do now?’”
Representative Ron Kind (D): "We can't go backwards"
"For nearly half a century, women have been able to make personal decisions about their reproductive health, their lives, and their futures without interference from the government. Removing this fundamental right will have devastating consequences for women and families across the nation. Today's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade means that millions of women will be living with fewer freedoms than their mothers and grandmothers, and puts every American's right to privacy on shaky ground. We can't go backwards. Last year I voted to codify Roe v. Wade and the Senate must act with urgency to do the same."
Representative Dianne Hesselbein (D): "Millions of lives will be inevitably made worse by the decision today"
“Today is an incredibly frustrating day for our country and for the state of Wisconsin. The reproductive freedom that was guaranteed under this landmark decision has been overturned in an overtly political decision by the extremist conservative members of the U.S. Supreme Court.
“When abortion is illegal, women die. Millions of lives will be inevitably made worse by the decision today of the five extremist justices. Wisconsin and the United States will be less free, less fair and less healthy as a result of this decision.
“Now more than ever it is vital that we end Wisconsin’s archaic 1849 criminal abortion ban. It is absolutely shameful that on Wednesday, my Republican colleagues ignored the will of the people of Wisconsin and tossed aside the Governor’s call for a special session on reproductive freedom. Their inaction, coupled with today’s Supreme Court decision, will have serious consequences on the health and freedom of our friends, families, neighbors, and communities.
“Abortion is healthcare. I will not stop fighting until the right to comprehensive reproductive healthcare is restored.”
Representative Bryan Steil (R): "This is a great victory for life"
“I’m proudly pro-life. Today’s decision will bring this important issue back to the states. This is a great victory for life.”
Representative Lisa Subeck (D): "Abortion is healthcare, not criminal activity"
"Abortion is healthcare, not criminal activity. Today’s decision by the Supreme Court puts into jeopardy the health and lives of millions of American women.
"The decision if and when to start a family is one of the most personal decisions an individual will make. Politicians and Supreme Court justices have no place in our reproductive healthcare decisions.
"Due to decades of inaction, an 1849 criminal ban on abortion remains on the books in Wisconsin. If enforced, the ban subjects physicians to felony charges and prison sentences for providing abortion care.
"When abortion is illegal, the need does not go away. Women will still experience unintended or untenable pregnancies, yet they will have nowhere to turn.
"Now is the time to pass the Abortion Rights Preservation Act to repeal Wisconsin’s archaic 1849 abortion ban once and for all. Our safety, privacy, and freedom depends on our ability to make our own reproductive healthcare decisions.”
Representative Derrick Van Orden (R): "Today's decision is a major milestone for the sanctity of life"
“I believe that every child is a child of God, and today's decision is a major milestone for the sanctity of life."
Representative Sara Rodriguez (D): "Today’s ruling is devastating step back into the 1840s for Wisconsinites"
"Today’s ruling is devastating step back into the 1840s for Wisconsinites. Deciding if, or when, to become a parent is one of the most deeply personal and life-changing decisions a person can make. In anticipation of this ruling many of my constituents reached out to share their frustration, fear, and anger that the Supreme Court might take the right to make that decision out of their hands.
“When the Governor called the special session earlier this week, it was to give the legislature the opportunity to listen to the will of the 61% of Wisconsinites who believe that abortion should remain legal in this state. Unfortunately, legislative Republicans refused to allow even 60 seconds of discussion during that special session. Now we all have to live with the consequences while we fight to ensure that the will of the people is once again the law of the land.”
Representative Tom Tiffany (R): "...a historic victory for human rights"
“Today’s landmark ruling is a historic victory for human rights. This decision paves the way for us to protect all life.”
State Legislature
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R): "Safeguarding the lives of unborn children shouldn’t be controversial"
“Safeguarding the lives of unborn children shouldn’t be controversial. Today’s decision reaffirms their lives are precious and worthy of protection.
“I agree with the justices in their opinion when they say, ‘The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives.’
“I urge those who disagree with the decision to remain peaceful.”
State Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R): "This is a massive victory for the sanctity of life in our Nation"
“This is a massive victory for the sanctity of life in our Nation. The Supreme Court’s long-awaited decision restores lawmaking authority to the states and finally gives Wisconsin voters a voice in how they want to protect the most vulnerable.”
“The surge of violence and on-going threats by pro-abortion extremists will not intimidate or deter us from upholding every individual’s right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”
Assembly Minority Leader Rep. Greta Neubauer (D): "Let’s call this what it is: a brazen, political act that rolls back essential human rights."
"Let’s call this what it is: a brazen, political act that rolls back essential human rights. By striking down a precedent of nearly 50 years, the U.S. Supreme Court has sent our country back to the 1970’s and Wisconsin back to the 1840’s.
“During Governor Evers’ special session on protecting reproductive care, we had an opportunity to protect Wisconsinites’ access to abortion, but legislative Republicans ignored the call and the will of the people of Wisconsin. Republicans’ unwillingness to act is inexcusable, and they will be directly responsible for the negative outcomes of this decision. The Supreme Court’s decision to throw out historically enshrined protections and the GOP’s inaction will have significant consequences for our friends, families, neighbors, and communities.
“Let me be clear: we will not stop fighting for access to comprehensive healthcare, including abortion. While today hurts, we will not be deterred in our pursuit of reproductive rights.”
State Senator Kelda Roys (D): "When abortion is illegal, women die"
“Five conservative extremists have traded the US Supreme Court’s legitimacy and the legal personhood of women for their own selfish crusade to impose their narrow religious views on an unwilling nation. Despite some four out of five Americans wanting abortion to remain safe and legal, five Justices have voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, rendering abortion illegal or unavailable in about half the states, including Wisconsin.
"Wisconsinites now face a difficult road to accessing abortion, with an 1849 criminal abortion ban still on the books, along with many restrictions and regulations on abortion been passed over the last 50 years. Because of the legal uncertainty, many physicians will not risk felony charges and years in prison to continue providing abortion care. States where abortion remains legal will be overwhelmed with demand, so it will be challenging even for those with the means to travel. To change this, we must have political leaders who support the right to choose and who will work to restore our legal rights, at every level of government.
"That said, Wisconsinites can safely and legally self-manage abortions now and in the future. Medication abortion is safe, easy to use, and private – every person of reproductive age should order one now at AidAccess.org. It costs about $100 and takes approximately 4 weeks to arrive, so it’s important to order now before you need it, since it must be taken in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy for maximum effectiveness. There are currently NO legal penalties for people who self-manage abortion – despite the efforts of GOP politicians.
"When abortion is illegal, women die. Millions of people’s lives will be made worse by these five right-wing justices, and our nation as a whole is less fair, less healthy, and less free as a result of today’s lawless and unjust decision. I will continue to fight for reproductive freedom and justice for everyone. Being able to control our own bodies and our own reproduction is not just a constitutional imperative but a fundamental human right that no judge or politician can erase.”
State Senator Roger Roth (R): "Today we celebrate"
“Since the time of our state’s founding, Wisconsin has been a pro-life state. This decision to reverse Roe and Casey and return the issue of abortion to the states is exactly how our founding fathers envisioned these questions to be handled.
"Today we celebrate the thousands of babies that will be saved because the state’s existing statute is once again the law of the land.
"The Pro-Life movement must redouble our efforts, to help pregnant mothers in crisis with the services they need. We must streamline the state’s adoption laws to make adopting a child a smoother, less stressful, and faster process. We must ensure that crisis pregnancy centers have the tools and resources they need to counsel pregnant mothers in need.
"This is most certainly a victory for the most vulnerable, but our work to protect life must not end here.
State Senator Chris Kapenga (R): "I will support Wisconsin’s current law that protects the right to Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness for every unborn child"
"The fundamental role of government in this country, and in this state, is to protect the rights of the individual. These rights are never subservient to government, the masses, or another individual, as seen in other lesser forms of government. Our individual liberties are the foundation to our Republic.
“In light of the United States Supreme Court decision, the fundamental question every person needs to ask is this: At what point does an individual life begin and take on this protection of rights?
“Wisconsin statute specifies that an “unborn child” is a human being from the time of conception until it is born alive. And, if there is a medical issue where the life of the mother is in jeopardy, the life of the mother can be saved. These statutes are now in effect.
“If we breach the established doctrine of individual rights at the point of when life begins, even if the circumstances around that life are less than ideal, or even outright terrible, we infringe upon the rights of that individual and it becomes a dangerous world where government decides who is worthy of living.
“Unless there is evidence indicating that those who came before us made an error, I will support Wisconsin’s current law that protects the right to Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness for every unborn child.”
State Senator Janet Bewley (D): "A sad day, and a harbinger of what might be in store"
"Today’s U.S. Supreme Court decision is heartbreaking, but unfortunately expected. The conservatives on the Supreme Court have overturned 50 years of precedent. For years they complained about judicial activism, well now we know it was nothing but a smokescreen to get to their desired results, results that are opposed by the overwhelming majority of this nation’s citizens. A sad day, and a harbinger of what might be in store in the future. What is next? The right to marry? The right to contraceptives?”
State Senator Melissa Agard (D): "This is a horrible day"
“This is a horrible day for our country. For decades, Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey have protected the reproductive freedom for millions of Americans and Wisconsinites. Now, in our dystopic reality, our children will have fewer freedom than their parents.
“Every person must have the right to make reproductive healthcare decisions that are best for them. No government should interfere with complex medical decisions made privately between a person and their doctor. Instead, the extremist conservative members of the U.S. Supreme Court have prioritized their overtly partisan agenda rather than upholding the sacred right to bodily autonomy.
“Safe, accessible abortions have been vital health care for so many people across our country and in Wisconsin. This ruling today is an enormous overreach in effort to control and dehumanize reproductive healthcare. Forcing someone to continue a pregnancy against their will is an assault on their fundamental rights and liberty.
“In Wisconsin, this means our state may go back to an archaic 173-year-old law that banned abortion. Less than a year after we became a state, white male legislators passed an abortion ban that may now go back into effect because we never codified Roe or passed the Abortion Rights Preservation Act. Some Wisconsinites will go out of state to receive the care they need—but many will be forced to have unsafe, illegal abortions here. This is unacceptable, and this isn’t the Wisconsin way.
“I am disgusted and ashamed by this decision. As Wisconsinites, we must come together and take action to protect reproductive freedom for all of the people in our state.”
State Senator Jon Erpenbach (D): "Extremists on the United States Supreme Court stripped away a fundamental constitutional protection from millions"
"Today, extremists on the United States Supreme Court stripped away a fundamental constitutional protection from millions of Americans. They chose to take this country backward and ignore legal precedent and the will of the people.
"Elections. Matter.
"Wisconsinites will now have to make health care decisions not based on what they and their doctors decide is best, but based on a law passed in 1849."