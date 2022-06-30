Wisconsin leaders weigh in on Supreme Court's decision to rule against the EPA

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Supreme Court's ruling against the Environmental Protection Agency led to celebrations and at the same time, raised concerns in Wisconsin.
The Supreme Court overruled the EPA's ability to regulate emissions from plants that contribute to climate change. Instead, that would be up to Congress to decide.
Rick Esenberg, President of Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, argues emissions of greenhouse gases cannot be decided by "unelected bureaucrats."
"If in fact, we believe that regulation ... from these sources of emission is important, then once again, we need to go to Congress," Esenberg said. "We need to get the appropriate authorizing legislation passed and then regulation can proceed."
Clean Wisconsin was part of the lawsuit in front of the Supreme Court. Brett Korte, the group's staff attorney, calls the 1970 Clean Air Act "landmark legislation."
"One of the biggest and most successful pieces of federal legislation, beyond just environmental law. To think that Congress didn't intend for EPA to then have the authority to identify new harms out there and do something about them, is pretty unreasonable," Korte said.
He adds that the ruling could be expensive.
"The Clean Energy Transition isn't just good for the environment. It's good for public health, it's good for people's pocketbooks," Korte said. "And, you know, the Supreme Court decision is just one more roadblock but, you know, with Clean Wisconsin, other advocates aren't gonna stop fighting."
But for Esenberg, decisions regarding greenhouse gases need to be taken to Congress rather than agencies.
"We can't have something as critical as regulation of greenhouse gases, emitted from power plants without a clear Congressional authorization to do so," Esenberg said. "We don't want agencies deciding this question. We don't want unelected bureaucrats deciding this. We want Congress deciding this."
The full interviews with Brett Korte and Rick Esenberg will be available on Capital City Sunday, airing on July 2.