Wisconsin Legislative Black Caucus slams DEI change in UW System

MADISON (WKOW) -- State lawmakers are criticizing the UW System's decision to remove statements about diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) from the job application process.

UW System President Jay Rothman recently announced the change in policy while addressing the legislature.

The Wisconsin Legislative Black Caucus condemned the move.

"Instead of taking a stance to support the students and youth who are negatively impacted, the response was out of cowardice from the Conservative far right and from the UW System leadership to remove DEI efforts pertaining to how prospective job applicants would promote diversity, equity and inclusion," a statement for the caucus reads.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has been among those critical of DEI initiatives in the UW System. Vos has even threatened to defund DEI positions on campus.

"Part of what I see with the decline of religion in our society, which is sad, is that the left has taken DEI to be their new religion, and they are evangelists," Vos told 27 News. "They want everybody to believe what they believe. That's wrong for society. It can't happen on the campus. And if it continues, we will defund it."

The Wisconsin Legislative Black Caucus said they will fight to prevent the removal of DEI funding from schools or other areas in any capacity.

"All Wisconsinites, regardless of race, gender, socio-economic backgrounds, or sexual orientation, deserve the same access to freedom of speech and resources necessary to obtain quality of life. Our identities will not be used as political currency to accomplish any political agenda, especially around free speech or DEI issues," the caucus said. "We will fight until we are given what is rightfully ours."