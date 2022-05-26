Wisconsin LGBTQ+ magazine getting day of recognition in July

MADISON (WKOW) — Our Lives magazine started nearly 15 years ago within Madison, and its reach has since spread to readers all across the state. Now, the publication is getting a day of recognition in Wisconsin.
Growing up in northwest Indiana, Patrick Farabaugh knew he was different from other kids in the area. At a time without internet, it was lonely for him.
"I really thought there was no one in the world like me," Farabaugh said.
However, that wasn't the case.
Farabaugh said he met a classmate in high school who was like him — LGBTQ. Farabaugh said his classmate was sent away to 'fix' this. Farabaugh ran away from his own home in fear of that happening to him.
Looking at magazines that showcased LGBTQ persons, Farabaugh said he ran away to New York and ended up on the doorsteps of Entertainment Weekly. Working there for a while, he said he got caught in a loop of moving, starting over, then moving again.
After living in seven states and a few countries, Farabaugh said he had an epiphany while living in Siberia — when he told someone he was trying to date that they needed to stop running away from their problems.
Returning to the Midwest, Farabaugh said he avoided larger cities where high-risk queer youth fall through societal cracks. To be a part of something, not be anonymous, and meet mentors and role models, Farabaugh called Madison his home starting in 2005.
"I struggled because the community that I found didn't match the vision, or expectation, of what I was going to find. The people were here, there was just not a lot of social tools that made them accessible," Farabaugh said.
Looking back at his time in New York, Farabaugh created a gay hockey association in Madison. The momentum and success of an association that addressed and removed barriers LGBTQ persons face helped him launch Our Lives. The association/league, with around 150 members and ten or so teams, is the largest in America.
"I went, the very first year, to a meeting as a new business and when they had me introduce my business to the group... hearing somebody whisper, it wasn't really a whisper, 'I can't believe they're letting business like that in here now.' So to go from that to the City recognizing it... I think is a sign of progress we've all made."
Farabaugh said everything from the logo to the magazine's contents was carefully picked to showcase the personal lives of LGBTQ persons, from their struggles to their successes. The lack of a rainbow was a deliberate choice, allowing readers to pick up the magazine without knowing what the contents are specifically about, hoping to draw in all readers.
Farabaugh said he also wanted this magazine to be different from other magazines that feature LGBTQ persons — which is avoiding the nightlife.
"I also thought in a city like Madison that doesn't have a geographical heart for the queer community, this could be a tool that could essentially have the heart come to you."
Farabaugh said that pouring out his heart and his struggles growing up as a queer youth feeling alone in the first publications was hard. He said an additional hardship in the first few years was establishing himself among an already established queer community.
Another struggle that Farabaugh and Our Lives faced was advertising. Launching the magazine in 2007 with no money, Farabaugh said he continued to live the high-risk lifestyle of working multiple jobs to keep the magazine going. It wasn't until four years after starting the magazine that he was able to pay himself.
Nearly 15 years later, Farabaugh and around 100 employees provide the magazine to subscribers in 450 cities and towns across Wisconsin. Telling the stories of queer persons in the comfort of people's homes is a decision Farabaugh made purpose.
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway will declare July 1st as Our Lives Day, the day the magazine was founded. Farabaugh said that this act is gratifying and humbling.
"Having [it] recognized that it's survived for 15 years almost means more than a day named after it," Farabaugh said.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Our Lives and many small businesses suffered. With a full-time staff of one, Farabaugh said the magazine was fortunate that it could be published.
As for the magazine's future, Farabaugh said he hopes to pass on his role to someone else.
He also wants and expects that the magazine stays "on the pulse" of current issues facing LGBTQ persons. He also plans to pick up where he left before the COVID-19 pandemic put a pause on everything, which means establishing a non-profit and expanding further across the state.
You can subscribe to Our Lives here.